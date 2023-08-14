Sunny skies and heat take over the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see a nice night in the Black Hills and Western South Dakota. Clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s in Rapid City, but a few locations drop into the low 50s, especially in the Hills and along the edge of the SD Plains. Tomorrow, I hope you like the sunshine. Sunny skies all day long as we warm up into the 90s by the afternoon. A warm day is on tap and the heat won’t stop there. Wednesday we might see some clouds move into the area in the morning, but mostly sunny skies stay in the picture. That sunshine will allow us to warm into the mid 90s. 95 for a high in Rapid City.

Thursday, winds shift to the north, giving us a milder day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. Sunny skies will stay for the entire day. Friday will be our hottest day. Some places will touch the triple digits with Rapid City also flirting with those 100 degree temperatures. Sun with a cloud or two mixed in will be likely by the end of the week.

The weekend will start in the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat continuing. Sunny skies all weekend long are expected. Winds shift allowing those temperatures to likely stay in the 80s on Sunday for most of us. The start of next week is looking warm to hot. Low to mid 90s are expected Monday with sunshine once again.

