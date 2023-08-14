Preventing DUIs one bus trip at a time

Da Bus in Sturgis does everything it can each rally week to reduce the number of intoxicated people getting behind the wheel, or handles.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving drunk can cost not only the drunk driver’s life but oftentimes it can cost an innocent life as well. Da Bus in Sturgis does everything it can each rally week to reduce the number of intoxicated people getting behind the wheel, or handles.

Da Bus is a private bus service that connects many of the attractions at the rally. The purpose of having the service is to give people the option not to drive when they know they can’t anymore.

With drug-related arrests and the number of DUIs up this year, the need for the service is even more apparent. Jonah Trussel owns the bus company and wants to fight the stigma surrounding bikers using a service like this.

“I think that some of the bikers think that it’s uncool to ride a bus to the chip or the throttle or kickstands or somewhere for a concert but it’s definitely safer and there’s a lot of bikers that ride this bus,” said Trussel.

With the rally coming to a close so are the doors on Da Bus. Da Bus will be back up and running next year for the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

