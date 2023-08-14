Pennington County fatal crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash one mile south of Rapid City.

The identities of the individuals involved have not yet been made public as their family members are being informed first.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2016 Harley Davidson trike was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road when they left the road to the right for an unknown reason. The three-wheeled vehicle went into a ditch and momentarily lifted off the ground. The person riding as a passenger was thrown off the vehicle, while the driver remained with the trike which eventually landed in the ditch.

The 78-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The 66-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

