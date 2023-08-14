The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is over

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, former Sturgis first responders were honored during the closing ceremony to show recognition for their hard work and dedication.

Two long time Meade County first responders, Tom Trigg and Ron Merwin, were honored for their sacrifice and dedication of work throughout their careers, saving people’s lives and being leaders to the Sturgis community.

Merwin began his law enforcement career as a Sturgis Police officer in 1984 before becoming Meade County Sheriff in 1991; he is the longest serving Sheriff in Meade County.

Trigg joined the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department in 1978 and served as an emergency medical technician on the Black Hills fire advisory board and the Fort Meade Fire Department during his career.

“I started in 1978, and I retired in 2008. It was an honor and a privilege to be honored working with these people,” said Former Fort Meade County Fire Chief Tom Rigg.

According to the current Sturgis Police Chief, today’s recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and through their sacrifices, we are safe today.

“And it was an honor and a privilege to work with them, and they are true heroes to this community, you know they’ve been staples to this rally for many, many years, and they are some of the true heart and soul when it comes to first responders,” said Sturgis Police Chief Geody Vandewater.

