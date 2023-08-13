Thunderstorms continue into tonight but a much cooler Sunday is in store

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the next few hours, once the thunderstorms move out of the area mostly cloudy skies will remain in place. Lows will mostly be in the 50s with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

A weak cold front will continue to push into the area overnight bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms into the region during the early morning hours on Sunday and into the afternoon. As the cold front moves over us winds will pick up to around 20-25 miles per hour gusting up to around 40 to 45 miles per hour. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the 60s to 70s.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected into next week with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

