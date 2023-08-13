South Dakota National Guard wants you for the Sands of Valor Volleyball Tournament

Get your team or yourself ready for battle
By Alena Neves
Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called the Sands of Valor Volleyball Tournament and is free for all to sign up. The South Dakota Army National Guard Sands of Valor Volleyball tournament is a free event for anyone who wants to participate in a recreational or competitive bracket competition. It’s a way for the South Dakota Army National Guard to get the volleyball community out before school starts and play some volleyball. It also presents an opportunity for the South Dakota Army National Guard to talk about why they wear the uniform and the benefits of serving South Dakota and our country.

Staff Sergeant Gabriella Sprague and Staff Sergeant Cheyenne Royer want to also remind the community that ultimately, “It is to have fun playing volleyball and make new friends.”

Royer and Sprague invite the community to come out and play some volleyball on Sunday, August 20 starting at 7:45 a.m. and going on until 10 p.m. that night. The event will be held at the Founders Park sand volleyball courts.

Sprague says you can come by yourself or come with your current volleyball teams. The Army welcomes the competition because they will have friendly competitive round-robin games and then you will be entered into brackets in a draw. The competitive and recreational divisions will have six divisions with two alternates for a total of 8 per team maximum. There will be free prizes and the first 20 teams to sign up will receive a unique bag. Sprague and Royer say the object is to get as many people as possible they can to sign up or at the very least 30 to 40 teams registered.

Sign up for FREE at https://sdarmyguard.com/upcoming-events.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.

