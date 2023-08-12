Tattoo artist said he spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally tattoos

Tattoo artists spends a lot of time fixing work done during the Sturgis Rally.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally comes to town so do the traveling tattoo artists. While the tattoos may be convenient the outcome is permanent.

Owner of Super Geek Tattoo, Corey Hall in Rapid City, has spent more than two decades as a tattoo artist and half of his career covering up rally work.

“Unfortunately the rally brings all kinds of out-of-state tattooers, and I don’t - I mean there are a lot of good tattooers in Sturgis, but there are also people that come here just for the money grab, cause they know they’re going to tattoo you and they’re never going to see you again, and they don’t care about the quality,” Hall said.

Hall said there are several reasons someone may want to get a tattoo covered or removed.

“Significant others that are no longer significant others. I’ve had people come in that have a relationship with tattoo artists and then maybe that they had a fallout with that artist, so they don’t really want to look at that work anymore, and they want to get it covered up. Sometimes it is just bad work from a non-professional tattooer,” Hall said.

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis

