Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A joint federal, state, and local law enforcement sex trafficking sting netted five arrests during the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The five men are charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Four of them are from Rapid City. They are 35-year-old Burton Dave Chief Jr., 41-year-old James Halen Dreamer, 45-year-old James Peter Fast Horse, and 38-year-old Jacob Chinni Wilson. The fifth man, 42-year-old Vincent Alberto Barrios, is from Box Elder.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

The operation, conducted every year during the rally, ended Thursday.

