Rapid City Arts Council announces exhibition featuring emerging visual artist

Emerging Visual Artist David Johnson(Rapid City Art's Council)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center will be hosting a new exhibition by emerging visual artist David Johnson titled “The Poetry of Art: The Poetry and Visual Art of David Johnson” from August 17 to September 29, 2023. A reception for Johnson will be held on August 17 from 5-7 pm at the Bruce H. Lein Cultural Café & Gallery.

Johnson’s interest in art was rekindled in 2014 after teaching for 30 years in Butte, Montana. He experimented with various media, including wood sculpture, acrylics, and mixed media, to create his works.

Johnson’s first exhibition in the Black Hills features landscapes inspired by his outdoor experiences in Montana. Each visual piece is accompanied by an original poem, as the artwork and poem are interdependent.

The Emerging Visual Artists program supports visual artists by guiding them through the entire process of exhibiting their works. RCAC’s education staff works closely with the artist to select pieces, receive critiques, set prices, write statements, and promote the exhibit.

For more information or to apply for the Emerging Visual Artists Program, please visit the Rapid City Arts Council website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at education@thedahl.org.

