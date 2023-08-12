Man could face up to 40 years in prison for distribution charge

Francis Little Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug or substance in federal court.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was back in federal court Friday for a change of plea.

Francis Little Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled drug or substance. In return for pleading guilty, the government will make a motion to dismiss his distribution resulting in death charge.

The factual basis statement in the case says fentanyl distributed by Little ultimately led to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Porcupine in December of 2020.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, up to a maximum of 40 years and a fine of up to $5 million.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis

Latest News

Pine Ridge man sentenced for second-degree murder
28-year-old Lance Red Cloud was convicted for his involvement in the beating death of Robert...
Red Cloud Sentence
Francis Little Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug or substance in...
FRANCIS LITTLE
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist said he spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally tattoos