Call before you dig

CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 811 DAY
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The excitement of a new building project could cause people to want to dig in right away, but not checking for wires underground could cause problems.

August 11 is National 811 Day, a day to raise awareness about the importance of calling 811 before digging.

It’s best to call the hotline at least two business days before starting any projects, and to outline the area you want to dig with white paint. After calling, utility workers will be sent to the area to identify and mark any locations that need to be avoided due to underground lines, such as communication or water lines.

”So there’s a couple of things we’re looking out for. The main one is to make sure they don’t hit any underground or buried utility lines, and that includes communication water sewer electric and natural gas,” said Eric Nelson, substation maintenance manager for Black Hills Energy.

If you hit a line, Nelson says the best thing to do is stop, call 911, and make sure everyone in the area is safe.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis

Latest News

Pine Ridge man sentenced for second-degree murder
Man could face up to 40 years in prison for distribution charge
28-year-old Lance Red Cloud was convicted for his involvement in the beating death of Robert...
Red Cloud Sentence
Francis Little Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug or substance in...
FRANCIS LITTLE
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist said he spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally tattoos