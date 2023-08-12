Adding LED lights to motorcycles to keep riders safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Motorcycles are not always easy for drivers to spot, especially at night.

One company from North Carolina that has been attending the rally since 2014 helps make it easier for you to see a rider on the road.

Lucky Kustoms LED and motorcycle audio specializes in LED accent lighting and enhancing the stock audio systems.

“It’s important because it makes you more visible at night, you know you can be seen going down the road. Some people find it hard to see a motorcycle, but you see a green or orange glow coming down the road, people pay attention to that. As well as a cool factor to it there is a safety side to it as well,” said Robert Hayles, owner of Lucky Kustoms.

