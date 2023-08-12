Adding LED lights to motorcycles to keep riders safe

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Motorcycles are not always easy for drivers to spot, especially at night.

One company from North Carolina that has been attending the rally since 2014 helps make it easier for you to see a rider on the road.

Lucky Kustoms LED and motorcycle audio specializes in LED accent lighting and enhancing the stock audio systems.

“It’s important because it makes you more visible at night, you know you can be seen going down the road. Some people find it hard to see a motorcycle, but you see a green or orange glow coming down the road, people pay attention to that. As well as a cool factor to it there is a safety side to it as well,” said Robert Hayles, owner of Lucky Kustoms.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase
UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash

Latest News

Emerging Visual Artist David Johnson
Rapid City Arts Council announces exhibition featuring emerging visual artist
Rapid City urges pool use and reintroduces family-friendly promotions to beat the summer heat...
City pools closing for summer season
Pine Ridge man sentenced for second-degree murder
Man could face up to 40 years in prison for distribution charge