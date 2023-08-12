83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally a “quiet” one

"It’s just different times, maybe people don’t have the money to spend like they used to."
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally winds down just, with just the weekend remaining, law enforcement looks back at the week.

Several law enforcement agencies said calls for service are up about 200 compared to last year, but overall still in line with an average Rally.

Law enforcement also said they have seen attendees already heading back home since Thursday, Aug. 11.

Meade County Sheriff, Pat West said this is not the type of rally we would have seen in years past.

”I just don’t think the rally is as much attended as it was 10 years ago. To be honest, I don’t know, I’ve seen it when it’s locked on both directions on the interstate, but it’s just different times maybe people don’t have the money to spend like they used to,” West said.

West says regardless of the rally size, they have already started planning for the 84th Sturgis Rally and extra law enforcement hiring and training process will start around February of next year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis

Latest News

Pine Ridge man sentenced for second-degree murder
Man could face up to 40 years in prison for distribution charge
28-year-old Lance Red Cloud was convicted for his involvement in the beating death of Robert...
Red Cloud Sentence
Francis Little Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug or substance in...
FRANCIS LITTLE
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist said he spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally tattoos