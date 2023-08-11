Visit Rapid City hopes to shake up tourism in the city

Presentation pic
Presentation pic(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills seeing more people moving here every day, the people over at Visit Rapid City are looking at creative solutions to accommodate the increase in growth.

Thursday, Visit Rapid City unveiled a new program called the Stewardship Plan. The plan seeks to encourage collaboration between businesses and organizations like Visit Rapid City to create a uniform plan on how to shape the future of the city.

Stacie Granum is the Chief Strategy Officer for Visit Rapid City and says this plan differs from projects in the past because it places a higher importance on ensuring tourism initiatives have a positive impact.

”Are there things we can do like to do a better job of balancing that tourism throughout the entire year? Are there better things we can do about education to make sure the visitors coming to town are they educated on different etiquettes whether it be trails or culture or anything like that,” said Granum.

One major consideration of this meeting was whether there should be an annual Stewardship Summit to continually address issues that may need to be. Granum says this type of annual meeting is likely but has not been planned just yet.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

Latest News

Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem sponsored by Black Hills Implant and Family Dental
Dental office transforms into a tattoo shop for the Sturgis Rally
Over 35 years have passed since rally bikers began submitting their bikes to the Rats Hole...
Uniquely designed motorcycles go on display for the 35th Rats Hole Custom Chopper Show
Deadwood is busy late in the tourism season.
Businesses are booming during the Sturgis rally
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Old and new bartenders are enjoying the Sturgis Rally just as much as the visitors