Uniquely designed motorcycles go on display for the 35th Rats Hole Custom Chopper Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rats Hole Custom Chopper Show has drawn in riders and their bikes from all over the world. While the show has been in at the Buffalo Chip for the last 10 years. However, the history of the bike show spans back more than 50 years getting its start in Daytona.

“Karl Smith had t-shirt shops years ago in Daytona when they used to airbrush t-shirts -- that was very big back in the day, and anybody would say hey where did you get that cool t-shirt-- they would say out of that little rat’s hole over there, so over 50 years ago Karl Smith said I’mma do something else and he started his bike shows” Judge Bob Cooch Kuzera stated adding that since the passing of Karl Smith in 2002 his family has continued the bike show.

And while the two judges decline to spoil how they judge the bikes. Zuzera and another judge stated “We won’t get into that -- everybody wants to know how we check ‘em, just you can’t tell people "

But the love and artistry that goes into these incredibly expensive motorcycles is evident.

“As you look through all these bikes everybody’s got 30, 40, 50 thousand dollar bikes or more. this paint job here was done from the heart with a lot of Sharpies and an airbrush” Jim Waubben a contestant who submitted his his custom chopper stated. While winning the trophy is pretty high on the priority list, Waubben added: “Getting to see a lot of my friends, ya know that’s what a lot of these shows are for I’ve been at this for 40 years, so, I still come to these shows just to see people that I don’t get to see all year long.”

