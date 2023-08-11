Two organizations team up to lift up those with Down syndrome

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Established in 2000, the Ups of Downs Family Support Group provides support, education, and social activities for families of children with Down syndrome. The Downs organization has partnered up with the American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont, to serve up meals daily for hungry bikers for the week of the Sturgis Bike Rally.

The Ups of Downs kids clean tables replenish beverages and engage in conversation with bikers coming in for home-cooked meals. “Our kids are learning valuable skills including the importance of volunteering in the community, working with others, and communication,” says Mona Drolc, board member of the Ups of Downs Family Support Group. Through this partnership, we see the mutual benefit from the interaction with the public and we’re so grateful for this opportunity,” said Drolc.

Cooking up comfort food for the past 24 years, the American Legion Post 311 will be offering biker favorites such as roast beef, pan-fried chicken, turkey, and dressing with all the trimmings at a reasonable price the entire week of the rally. Saturday’s dinner says, Drolc, “will be steak”. “We look forward to seeing our biker friends each year when they come back to see us,” said Kim Anderson, American Legion volunteer. “They enjoy seeing a familiar face, visiting with the locals, and eating good satisfying food. We like to leave them with good old South Dakota hospitality,” Anderson continued.

Regan McClurkin, of American Legion Post 311 says the partnership has been going wonderful and she’s happy they teamed up to feed some hungry bikers because they have been able to offer great service and give kids who have Down syndrome an opportunity to develop job skills, social skills, and confidence. “Our members have been working hard in the back preparing made-to-order meals to all of our guests who come in and we have the Ups of Downs crew help bus the tables, talk to all of our guests and the guests love having them around.”

The meals continue with dinner being served tonight from 5 to 8 pm. Saturday is steak night starting at 5 pm and Sunday breakfast will be served for the bikers before they head out of town from 7 am to 12 noon. For those looking to say hi to Drolc’s son, David, he will be in attendance getting water for all the bikers.

