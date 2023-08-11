Showers and Storms Possible This Weekend; Sunny & Hot Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight most of us will drop into the 50s with clear skies settling in. These clear skies last into the morning, but a few clouds mix into the picture by the afternoon. A few storms and showers may form into the evening, especially into parts of the Eastern Black Hills and they will move into the South Dakota Plains by the late evening. Our main rain chance hits us by Sunday morning with a low pressure system moving through the area. This low pressure will bring us showers in the morning with moisture still here for the afternoon for an isolated thunderstorm or two. High temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s for most places on Sunday, but Rapid City should reach those 70s.

To start the week on Monday, we stay completely sunny throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s in the afternoon across much of Western South Dakota. Tuesday is looking like one of our warmest days next week with temperatures getting into the 90s for a lot of us. Sunny conditions continue Tuesday as we warm up. Wednesday is another day that we need to watch out for hot temperatures with temperatures nearing the 90 degree mark for much of us. Thursday and Friday of next week we stay in the 80s with abundant sunshine still present.

