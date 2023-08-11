Showers and Storms Possible This Weekend; Sunny & Hot Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight most of us will drop into the 50s with clear skies settling in. These clear skies last into the morning, but a few clouds mix into the picture by the afternoon. A few storms and showers may form into the evening, especially into parts of the Eastern Black Hills and they will move into the South Dakota Plains by the late evening. Our main rain chance hits us by Sunday morning with a low pressure system moving through the area. This low pressure will bring us showers in the morning with moisture still here for the afternoon for an isolated thunderstorm or two. High temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s for most places on Sunday, but Rapid City should reach those 70s.

To start the week on Monday, we stay completely sunny throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s in the afternoon across much of Western South Dakota. Tuesday is looking like one of our warmest days next week with temperatures getting into the 90s for a lot of us. Sunny conditions continue Tuesday as we warm up. Wednesday is another day that we need to watch out for hot temperatures with temperatures nearing the 90 degree mark for much of us. Thursday and Friday of next week we stay in the 80s with abundant sunshine still present.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts have made their way to Sturgis

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Sunny and warm today with dry conditions.
Friday will be sunny with near average temperatures
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Partly cloudy and warm today with isolated thunderstorms possible.
Some storms possible tomorrow, sunshine abundant through the next 7 days