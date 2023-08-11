Old and new bartenders are enjoying the Sturgis Rally just as much as the visitors

By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Not only does the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally bring in thousands of bikers and bike enthusiasts from around the country, it also attracts bartenders from coast to coast. Some bartenders are vets, serving up drinks in Sturgis for years, while others are rookies, here for the first time.

Here’s a sampling of why they are here.

”It’s my first time rallying. It’s my first year. I love the experience, it’s a good time. I love meeting all the great people,” said Alexis Lee, bartender at Iron Horse Saloon.

“The atmosphere, its great. The people are amazing, I love my rally family, I love to ride. Plus, the views are out of this world,” said Loud American bartender, Chad Joyce.

“I’m working the rally because I love motorcycles. I’ve come here for three years now, and I don’t want to miss a year,” Cassey Weinhold, One Eyed Jacks Bartender, said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

Latest News

Presentation pic
Visit Rapid City hopes to shake up tourism in the city
Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem sponsored by Black Hills Implant and Family Dental
Dental office transforms into a tattoo shop for the Sturgis Rally
Over 35 years have passed since rally bikers began submitting their bikes to the Rats Hole...
Uniquely designed motorcycles go on display for the 35th Rats Hole Custom Chopper Show
Deadwood is busy late in the tourism season.
Businesses are booming during the Sturgis rally