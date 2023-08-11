Keith and Kate test out their archery skills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Archery 360 says archery provides a source of stress relief, owner of Black Hills Archery Al Kraus agrees. Kraus, a lifelong lover of archery says some people will go to Black Hills Archery for just 30 minutes can feel the positive effect.

Kraus says he helps teach over 300 kids archery. Keith and Kate decided it was time for them to take a lesson themselves. Kraus gave the two a safety and technique lesson. With the guidance of the archery expert Keith and Kate, both hit the bulls-eye.

