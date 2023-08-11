HealthWatch-Kids and asthma

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s tough to watch your children struggle.

It can be especially tough to watch your children struggle to breathe.

Doctor Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics takes a look at asthma in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Asthma and its symptoms can really hit at any time but most frequently, kids are hit in early infancy when they get their first or second cold virus. Typically, the symptoms are going to be shortness of breath, wheezing, maybe retractions where the skin underneath their ribs sucks in when they work hard to breathe with this cold virus. And it’s more common in those with a family history of asthma or the child them self has a personal history of eczema or family history of eczema or allergies is going to be more typical. At times, the child will need nebs or breathing treatment through the first couple of years of life when they get these cold viruses. And then they may get reprieve or at least an improvement in the severity of their symptoms or cold viruses for several years. Sometimes when they’re in middle school and starting to get more physically active, pushing themselves harder in sports, they might start to have some exercise symptoms where they get those same shortness of breath symptoms and wheezing when they exercise Those kids can benefit from having inhalers available during those times too. Other kids trigger with seasonal allergies and allergens like pollen and molds, maybe animal dander. Sometimes smoke can trigger some allergies which can trigger an asthma attack. If you have concerns that your child may have asthma or may be dealing with asthma-like symptoms, talk to your child’s pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics with your HealthWatch.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.