Dental office transforms into a tattoo shop for the Sturgis Rally

Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem sponsored by Black Hills Implant and Family Dental
Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem sponsored by Black Hills Implant and Family Dental(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sometimes when someone goes to the dentist the office sends them home with a goodie bag, but Black Hills Implant and Family Dental in Sturgis is sending people home with tattoos.

Dr. Brian Hettinger, D.D.S. had a few family connections with tattoo artists and a vacant dental office when the Rally comes to town.

Tattoo artists Ryanne Pappa and Tyler Rietz explained the idea as if it was the most natural and simple solution to utilize a dental office, which is normally closed for the Sturgis Rally, and transform it into a tattoo shop. Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem had their grand opening at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

”People don’t like going to the dentist, but they enjoy getting a tattoo, so coming here and getting drilled by a tattoo machine is a much better experience,” Pappa said.

This is the first year the artists and dentists have joined forces to offer tattoos, tooth gems and a gift shop.

The shop is offering 3x3 inch traditional tattoos that have a very classic and rugged feel for the bikers who make their way down Main Street.

Tattoos start at $200 for black and white and $300 for color.

The artists said they will be doing any tattoo in any location on the body at a specially quoted price rather than the standard traditional selection of tattoos.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

Latest News

Presentation pic
Visit Rapid City hopes to shake up tourism in the city
Over 35 years have passed since rally bikers began submitting their bikes to the Rats Hole...
Uniquely designed motorcycles go on display for the 35th Rats Hole Custom Chopper Show
Deadwood is busy late in the tourism season.
Businesses are booming during the Sturgis rally
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Old and new bartenders are enjoying the Sturgis Rally just as much as the visitors