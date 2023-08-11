Dental office transforms into a tattoo shop for the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sometimes when someone goes to the dentist the office sends them home with a goodie bag, but Black Hills Implant and Family Dental in Sturgis is sending people home with tattoos.

Dr. Brian Hettinger, D.D.S. had a few family connections with tattoo artists and a vacant dental office when the Rally comes to town.

Tattoo artists Ryanne Pappa and Tyler Rietz explained the idea as if it was the most natural and simple solution to utilize a dental office, which is normally closed for the Sturgis Rally, and transform it into a tattoo shop. Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem had their grand opening at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

”People don’t like going to the dentist, but they enjoy getting a tattoo, so coming here and getting drilled by a tattoo machine is a much better experience,” Pappa said.

This is the first year the artists and dentists have joined forces to offer tattoos, tooth gems and a gift shop.

The shop is offering 3x3 inch traditional tattoos that have a very classic and rugged feel for the bikers who make their way down Main Street.

Tattoos start at $200 for black and white and $300 for color.

The artists said they will be doing any tattoo in any location on the body at a specially quoted price rather than the standard traditional selection of tattoos.

