Buffalo Chip instructors are instructing off-road demos for Sturgis Rally

Triumph Motorcycles and Jeff Stanton Adventures have partnered together for demos.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Triumph Motorcycles and Jeff Stanton Adventures have partnered together to create off-road riding demos at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

Whether you are a beginner or interested in learning new techniques instructors said they are here to help.

The course reserved for adventure bike training is an open field course with plenty of room to pick up speed.

An instructor for the course, Fred Britton said he is confident he can help anyone get experience behind the handlebars.

“Personally I believe everyone should ride off-road before they get on-road because it teaches you reactions that you don’t always learn on the street. It prepares you better for riding on the road,” Britton said.

The adventure bike demos and protective gear rentals are free to those admitted to the Buffalo Chip and will be available every day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 12.

The instructors also offer classic motorcycle demos and roadster demos for street riding.

