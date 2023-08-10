The Sturgis rally attendance spikes are noticeable during anniversary years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After nearly a full week of the Rally, people are still packing the streets, even though reports show a drop in traffic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, traffic entering Sturgis during the first six days of the 2023 Rally is down about 12% compared with the five-year average.

In spite of that, the Sturgis rally and events director says venues are still packed with rallygoers.

“According to the state numbers, that has been decreased with the vehicle traffic, but that isn’t saying how many people are the vehicles. If you walk into the bars or the restaurants, they are still packed and very full of people,” said The City of Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Cordell.

Cordell explains attendance spikes are more noticeable during anniversary rallies such as the recent 80th.

“As long as my health will do it, we’ve been in and out for the second time and also been here for the 75th. If my health keeps going on I’ll be back,” said A rally goer from Germany

In spite of the weather at the start of the Rally, bikers still got around. Cordell says people took cabs, shuttles, and buses to participate in the festivities.

“I got here, and kind of hit the shelter, and that’s really when I met the interesting folks; went on and decided that was a good time to get a bite eat and heard the folks talking and asked where they were from and they were from Germany and really enjoying themselves,” said A rally goer from Georgia

Without a doubt, the Rally remains a global tourism event for thousands of visitors who fill restaurants, campgrounds, and hotels across the Black Hills.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.