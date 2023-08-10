Remember, pets are not the only ones walking in Sturgis

missing pets in sturgis
missing pets in sturgis(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a place for motorcyclists to come together and enjoy the sites and sounds, but the people aren’t the only ones walking the streets.

The rally always brings an influx of people, with the 75th anniversary bringing in more than 750,000 people. Many rally visitors don’t only bring their bikes, but will also bring their pets, and if those animals go missing, it can create a problem for the animal shelter.

“We find dogs running at large. We find dogs in hot cars, that’s a really big problem. Then we also have dogs that come in from people being arrested,” said Autumn Lyons, animal control officer.

Lyons says so far, they have received 15 dogs that were directly rally related. She also stated that when the dogs are brought in, the shelter will check the animals for tags and chips, and if those are unavailable, pictures of the animals are posted on Facebook.

“I would say probably 95% are reunited. Following last year’s rally, we did have two dogs that were never reunited, and we ended up adopting them out,” continued Lyons.

As of Wednesday, the animal shelter had three dogs that were really related, however, one was released back to its owner.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
Almost Willie has performed in more than 4,000 venues.
Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Former Journey On S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre.
Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance

Latest News

There are many different reasons why crashes can occur, this year’s primary causes include road...
Risky routes in the Black Hills are leading to more motorcycle accidents
Fast Forward Motorcycle Service garage.
Bike repair shop owner says he knows who’s riding and who’s hauling
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Joshua Short's personal struggle inspired him to create the non-profit 'Tattoos Saved My Life.'
Tattoo artist’s journey: From struggle to inspiration, creating positivity through ‘Tattoos Saved My Life’