RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are some things better learned while you are young.

Having said that, it’s never too late to learn how to ride a motorcycle as one rallygoer has proven.

Patti Thorton is a Sturgis Rally veteran. But her two decades of Rally experience has always been on the back of the bike.

Not this year. For the first time, Thornton rolled into the Rally on her own bike.

“I just started riding last year, I’m 65 years old so if I can do it anyone can do it,” Thorton said. “We’ve been coming here since 2003 and we’ve always come on a big bike but this year I’m riding solo.”

Thorton’s new bike is complete with a picnic basket on the back and a matching jacket she wears while cruising around the Black Hills.

