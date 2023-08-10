Mixology at Home - Tennessee Tea

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When is a cocktail name misleading? A lot of drinks promise big but fail to deliver. However, here is one with a misleading name but the taste does deliver - Tennessee Tea.

I failed previously in Mixology at Home with a concoction using Jack Daniel’s, the preferred whiskey among bikers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. I used that tart cherry juice I bought for the failed sleep mocktail. It’s trashed now.

So, I think I can redeem myself with this traditional Jack drink. Some people say it is like Jack and Coke but it isn’t Jack and Coke thankfully. I hate that drink. My wife likes it but she never asks me to make it for her. She would rather sneak it than hear me grumble.

Tennessee Tea differs from Jack and Coke in that you use two ounces of Jack Daniels and just one ounce of cola. By the way, despite the name, there is no tea in Tennessee Tea. I also do not know the origin of this drink.

In a shaker with ice, add two ounces of whiskey, an ounce of triple sec, a half ounce of lemon juice, and a half ounce of simple syrup (click here for the syrup recipe). Shake to mix and chill; strain into a glass filled with ice. Add an ounce of cola. Maybe also a sprig of fresh mint as a garnish, if you like.

I used Moscow Mule mugs for two reasons … they keep the drink cold and … I bought the mugs to make a Mule for Mixology at Home so now I need to get my money’s worth from them. Honestly, you can use any glass … rocks, highball, even a mason jar.

Ingredients

2 ounces Jack Daniels

1 ounce triple sec

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce cola

Here’s another summer drink to try – Bourbon Tea

Ingredients

Add the ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice, stir, and enjoy.

