Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man reportedly on his way to the Sturgis Rally with guns and possible explosives was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.

John Charles Matthew Mann, 42, from Washington State was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Butte County.

A court document from the Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office says when Mann was pulled over, law enforcement found two AR-15s, body armor, three handguns, bomb-making material, and a device that police say appeared to be a pipe bomb. Law enforcement also found a several hundred-page manifesto titled Manifesto: Descent into the Rational Justification for Genocide. The manifesto included descriptions of murder, mass killings, abduction and sexual molestation of children, and suicidal ideation.

Mann is being charged with one count of terroristic threats, a class 5 felony, and one count of use of a hoax substance or device to cause fear, a class 6 felony. His initial appearance was Tuesday where his bond was modified to $75,000 but was later changed to $250,000 after a request from the state.

He’s scheduled for arraignment on September 6th.

Court records say Mann is from University Place, Washington.

