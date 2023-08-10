Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Greta Goede
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man reportedly on his way to the Sturgis Rally with guns and possible explosives was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.

John Charles Matthew Mann, 42, from Washington State was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Butte County.

A court document from the Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office says when Mann was pulled over, law enforcement found two AR-15s, body armor, three handguns, bomb-making material, and a device that police say appeared to be a pipe bomb. Law enforcement also found a several hundred-page manifesto titled Manifesto: Descent into the Rational Justification for Genocide. The manifesto included descriptions of murder, mass killings, abduction and sexual molestation of children, and suicidal ideation.

Mann is being charged with one count of terroristic threats, a class 5 felony, and one count of use of a hoax substance or device to cause fear, a class 6 felony. His initial appearance was Tuesday where his bond was modified to $75,000 but was later changed to $250,000 after a request from the state.

He’s scheduled for arraignment on September 6th.

Court records say Mann is from University Place, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Former Journey On S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre.
Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance
Almost Willie has performed in more than 4,000 venues.
Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally

Latest News

Yellow Freight Lines lays off more than 30,000 people across the country.
Freight truck drivers in the state laid off without explanation
65-year-old woman rides on her own for the first time.
Never too late to learn how to ride
Rally goers are walking down main street
The Sturgis rally attendance spikes are noticeable during anniversary years
Anonymous donor pledges considerable amount to Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund