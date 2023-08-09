Wind Cave cancels tours until repairs can be made

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - Cave tours at Wind Cave National Park have been suspended pending elevator repairs. Replacement parts are on order and tours could resume in early September.

“We believe this current repair will get us back up and running until there is a total replacement of the elevator system in 2024,” said Park Superintendent Leigh Welling. “While we wait for these repairs, there is still plenty to do at the park. Rangers are giving a variety of programs throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. with a talk at the Natural Entrance and ending at 8:30 p.m. with our evening program at the Elk Mountain Campground.”

The visitor center is open and park rangers are providing free interpretive programs throughout the day. They can be found on the downstairs map in the visitor center, at the tipi on the front lawn, and at the Natural Entrance.

Join Wind Cave for hour-long hikes on the Prairie Vista Trail, starting from the visitor center at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. These hikes will take you through the prairie ecosystem and allow you to spot various wildlife. Don’t forget to bring water, wear sturdy hiking shoes, and dress appropriately for the weather.

Young visitors can earn their Jr. Ranger badge by visiting the Jr. Ranger table staffed by our rangers throughout the day. They also have a park store, run by the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, a non-profit partner that supports their park education efforts. The store offers a variety of products for sale.

The park boasts 30 miles of hiking trails, including a hike to Rankin Ridge, the highest point in the park. The one-hour, one-mile hike provides breathtaking views of the Badlands on a clear day. As you drive through the park, keep an eye out for the range of wildlife that call it home.

Updates to cave tour status will be posted on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/wica and Facebook page.

