UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash

(KOSA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An Oxford, MI., man has been identified as the person who died in the hospital Thursday night, August 3, after a one-motorcycle crash last Monday, July 31, 14 miles southeast of Custer.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road. The motorcycle and its rider did not negotiate a right-hand turn. The driver became separated from the bike. Both the rider and motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road.

The driver, Anthony Verpooten, age 65, was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City with life-threatening injuries where he passed away from his injuries this past Thursday night, August 3.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Almost Willie has performed in more than 4,000 venues.
Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally
Former Journey On S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre.
Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance
An SUV driver turns onto Sturgis' Main Street despite signs that four-wheeled vehicles are not...
Parking continues to be a Sturgis Rally problem

Latest News

Volunteers put in more than 4,000 hours to help make the breakfast one to remember.
Did someone say all-you-can eat breakfast? What an egg-cellent idea
Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
While Wind Cave tours are suspended, additional interpretive programs like this tipi talk will...
Wind Cave cancels tours until repairs can be made
Status hearing for man charged with 1st degree manslaughter