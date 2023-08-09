Sunny and warmer today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer air returns today as highs will climb into the 80s for many on the plains. 70s are expected for those in the hills. The sun will shine bright all day long. Clouds are expected to build late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon, mostly in northwest South Dakota. Highs remain in the 80s.

The sunshine is back Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Much of the area will have highs in the 80s, which is right around average for this time of year. Temperatures will warm up a bit early next week with Tuesday being the warmest day with highs near 90.

After that the pattern favors temperatures to fall back to near or below normal for the rest of next week. However, no significant precipitation is currently seen for us next week.

