Some storms possible tomorrow, sunshine abundant through the next 7 days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will fall to near the 60 degree mark with clear skies before midnight. Clouds begin to move in bringing us partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours. Those clouds stick around for the first half of tomorrow with temperatures reaching the low 80s in Rapid City tomorrow afternoon. A afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible tomorrow, especially in NE Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Some models are hinting at the storms holding on and making it to Rapid City. Friday we end the week on a positive note with completely sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s for most by the afternoon on Friday.

Starting our weekend, we will see temperatures once again in the 80s by the afternoon with a few clouds around, but mostly sunny skies continue. Sunday, conditions don’t change much with highs in the 80s across much of the area and abundant sunshine throughout the day, allowing for a great end to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The start of next week has been fluctuating on models with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the upper 80s and even close to 90s. Monday we should stay in the 80s with plenty of sun. Tuesday, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s are more likely, but we cannot rule out warmer temperatures. Wednesday of next week starts a bit of a cooldown with temperatures returning to below normal.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.