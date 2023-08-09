Rapid City man pleads not guilty in Pennington County stabbing death

20-year-old Caesar Angelo Duran is accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler LaForge last month.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 20-year-old Caesar Angelo Duran is accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler LaForge last month.

Duran pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Duran is said to have stabbed LaForge along Highway 16 near Keystone after the two got into an argument. After the incident, LaForge was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Duran is being held in the Pennington County Jail. His next court date is September 5 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

