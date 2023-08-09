Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.(Business Wire)

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Almost Willie has performed in more than 4,000 venues.
Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally
Former Journey On S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre.
Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance
An SUV driver turns onto Sturgis' Main Street despite signs that four-wheeled vehicles are not...
Parking continues to be a Sturgis Rally problem

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden pitches his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
American nurse and her young daughter freed nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008
A Las Vegas mother was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another...
Mother accused of stabbing parent picking up kids from school in road rage incident
File - The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Jan. 25,...
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year upending US towns and the insurance industry