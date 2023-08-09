Former Journey On employee makes first court appearance

The former S.T.E.P.S director for Journey On made her first appearance in court today after being arrested over the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The former S.T.E.P.S director for Journey On made her first appearance in court today after being arrested over the weekend.

34-year-old Krystal Rencountre is charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance, and distribution or manufacture of a controlled drug or substance after allegedly being found with several grams of cocaine.

Rencountre is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and if found guilty she faces up to 20 years in prison.

