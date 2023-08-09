Did someone say all-you-can eat breakfast? What an egg-cellent idea

Volunteers put in more than 4,000 hours to help make the breakfast one to remember.
Volunteers put in more than 4,000 hours to help make the breakfast one to remember.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Veterans Club is hosting its annual rally breakfast, featuring a hearty lineup of bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, biscuits, and gravy.

The breakfast is a rally tradition at the club and volunteers put in more than 4,000 hours to ensure their biker friends have a meal like no other.

Operating for the duration of the entire rally by the end of the nine days, the Sturgis Veterans Club will have seen over 3,000 rallygoers walk through their doors.

”We’ve had them from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Norway, a lot of them will come in from England. We have a lot of people come from, a lot of them ride down from Canada. So, we’ve had them from all over the world,” added Craig Sanderson with the Sturgis Veterans Club.

The Sturgis Veterans Club all-you-can-eat breakfast can be found at 868 Main Street and is from 7 to 11 a.m.

