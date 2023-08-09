Biker Belles brings women together

2023 marks the 15th year the Biker Belles Women’s Day makes an appearance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2023 marks the 15th year the Biker Belles Women’s Day makes an appearance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

Women riders, passengers, partners and friends are all welcome to Biker Belles meet.

Biker Belles aim to raise awareness of the role of women riders in shaping the culture and art of motorcycle riding as well as raise money for local charities.

Skills these charities teach consist of welding, pin striping, leather work and jewelry making.

One hundred percent of funds raised go to charities such as Helping with Horsepower, the Strider Foundation, the Sturgis Motorcyle Museum and Hall of Fame and the Jessi Combs Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Almost Willie has performed in more than 4,000 venues.
Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles

Latest News

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Sturgis HS Breakfast
Beginner friendly bikes
An opportunity for non-riders to be apart of the 83rd Sturgis Rally
The Lions Club charges rallygoers five dollars to see the views from a portable staircase.
Using the rally for a good cause
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Ride with Us Program
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Lions Club Fundraiser