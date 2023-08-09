An app for bikers to check into the 83rd Sturgis Rally

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The City of Sturgis introduces an app for rally goers, enabling them to virtually check in from anywhere and immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The City of Sturgis has been developing the “Journey to Sturgis” App. It allows people journeying to Sturgis to update and share their locations as they embark on their route. Serving as a powerful locator tool, it enables fellow riders to track one another’s progress as they make their exciting journey to the Sturgis destination.

“People can see where other riders have checked in across the country; it’s kind of a friends and travel app that allows people of like mind to follow the same path as people who came before them,” said City of Sturgis Director of Communications Deb Holland.

Holland says for privacy purposes, you can’t track users by their names; you can only see their location by a red dot. You can download the ‘Journey to Sturgis’ app on your apple or android device.

