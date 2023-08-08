Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
First rally weekend goes smoothly
S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
Storm-damaged communities in eastern US clear downed trees and race to restore power
Channing Tatum and his daughter were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans at...
Channing Tatum and daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour