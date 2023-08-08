Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The largest event in South Dakota is happening this week.

With people from all over the country coming together for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it’s not uncommon for you to see a familiar face.

But what if that familiar face wasn’t who you think he is but a doppelganger of a famous music artist?

This year Tom Bradshaw, who goes by Almost Willie, is an impersonator of Willie Nelson and attends the Rally every year.

Almost Willie has been an impersonator for over 35 years and had a crowd of people who were excited to see him.

“I meet people from all over the country, I give them a picture or autograph and they take it back and tell people about me, I’m almost as famous as Willie,” said Almost Willie, impersonator.

Before Tom Bradshaw became Almost Willie, he was a funeral director for 14 years. Now he tours the country and performs 90-minute shows.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash

Latest News

More than 60 contestants entered this years show.
Whose motorcycle stands out the most this year?
Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel in Deadwood.
16th annual Legends Ride return to Deadwood
Dr. Smoot and a volunteer at his booth at Custom Cycles in Deadwood.
It takes less than five minutes to save a life
S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges