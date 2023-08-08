Willie Nelson impersonator shows up to Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The largest event in South Dakota is happening this week.

With people from all over the country coming together for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it’s not uncommon for you to see a familiar face.

But what if that familiar face wasn’t who you think he is but a doppelganger of a famous music artist?

This year Tom Bradshaw, who goes by Almost Willie, is an impersonator of Willie Nelson and attends the Rally every year.

Almost Willie has been an impersonator for over 35 years and had a crowd of people who were excited to see him.

“I meet people from all over the country, I give them a picture or autograph and they take it back and tell people about me, I’m almost as famous as Willie,” said Almost Willie, impersonator.

Before Tom Bradshaw became Almost Willie, he was a funeral director for 14 years. Now he tours the country and performs 90-minute shows.

