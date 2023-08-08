Whose motorcycle stands out the most this year?

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - On average more than 500 thousand people attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year,

With so many people here for the event, it also brings in some bikes that stand out from the others.

This is why Vtwin Visionary is hosting its third VTV Performance Motorcycle Show at rally point.

“So we’re having a performance motorcycle show, it’s, of course, going on at Rally Point in Sturgis, it’s pretty awesome. These bikes are kind of the next level of Harley performance, bigger motors, bigger brakes, brighter paint jobs, and lucky enough Harley Davidson is our main sponsor for this event,” said Jeff Holt, owner of Vtwin Visionary.

All riders and builders were invited to showcase their motorcycles, and the winner is given a thousand-dollar cash prize, a custom-made trophy.

One of the constants, Loren Swanson, has been attending the rally for two years, and this year she entered her own custom Barbie-themed motorcycle.

“Well, I love pink, it’s my favorite color, and you just don’t see a lot of pink bikes out there. The Low Rider ST when it came out I test drove it and I was like that’s the bike for me, that’s what I want,” said Swanson.

Another contestant Coleton Lollis, owner of Woodlawn Baggers, has been making custom build motorcycles for more than 10 years. This year he entered three of his motorcycles into the contest.

“I’ve grown up around motorcycles, I come from a motorcycle family, this is what I do for a living. So, I come here to network, meet other people in the industry and try to get some more customers,” said Lollis.

