Rapid City re-enacts run-off elections

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second phase of an ordinance that would bring back the run-off election to Rapid City passed on Monday in the city council with no opposition.

The Rapid City Council decided to unanimously approve Ordinance 6577, which would re-instate the requirement for a run-off election if none of the candidates on the ballot for the next municipal election receive a majority vote, meaning 50% plus one of the votes.

The next scheduled City election will be in June 2025.

