Parking continues to be a Sturgis Rally problem

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Rally got off to a rather wet start but for the most part it is on par with last year. One problem that popped up quickly is the usual problem of cars parking where bikes should be, even on Main Street.

While four-wheeled vehicles are barred from Main and some side streets, police have issued more than a dozen tickets for illegal parking.

There was even an SUV driver who, in the video appeared to be somewhat confused, drove onto Main Street Sunday afternoon. Fortunately he was stopped before there was any damage or someone was injured.

At a news conference Monday, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater talked about the problem.

”We’re having a lot of cars trying to park in motorcycle parking so we want people to be proactive in their choices for parking and not park in motorcycle parking only. Probably anywhere downtown has pretty much motorcycles. Handicapped parking ... don’t be parking there, and don’t be blocking people’s driveways or alleyways,” VanDerwater said.

So far, police issued 53 parking tickets this year, compared to 97 last year at this time.

