How a rainy day can affect rally attendance

Rally Weather Attendance/Live
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the rain brought cooler temperatures for rally week, it also had an effect on attendance.

The Department of Transportation found that traffic entering Sturgis was down by 37% and this translated to reduced business for some vendors.

“The more people that you have walking around the more easy it is for us to make the income and the goals that we have set for our company when you have less foot traffic it’s less likely cause we need a mass you know,” said Enrique Alacla Jr., a vendor at the rally.

Another vendor said she thought the weather kept people off Main Street.

“Absolutely you know it was no bikes two days ago when it was raining like that it was hardly any bikes out it was all vehicles like four-wheel vehicles and it was definitely less in crowd that day, but it’s better now, everyone’s out walking around so it’s good,” said April Rudd.

Despite the smaller crowds the first few days, Sunday saw traffic backed up for miles. One vendor theorizes rallygoers may have planned for the rain ahead of time.

“Last weekend when it rained we were wondering if people held out and now they’re gonna come this next weekend, cause a lot of times locals come this final weekend while the people from out of town come for the first weekend so I’m excited and I definitely think more people are gonna be showing up,” said Jackson Hull.

Those who haven’t gotten a chance to check out the rally still have the chance, the rally goes through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
First rally weekend goes smoothly
S.T.E.P.S. director Krystal Rencountre
Journey On employee arrested on two felony charges

Latest News

Rapid City teams up with Journey On for youth-focused pilot programs, aiming to enhance safety,...
Rapid City, Journey On partner to empower youth through innovative programs and outreach initiatives
Rapid City Council approves ordinance for run-off elections in a unanimous decision, effective...
Rapid City re-enacts run-off elections
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Journey On partners with Rapid City to keep children safe
An SUV driver turns onto Sturgis' Main Street despite signs that four-wheeled vehicles are not...
Parking continues to be a Sturgis Rally problem