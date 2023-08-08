16th annual Legends Ride return to Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For 16 years the Legends Ride from Deadwood to the Buffalo Chip has brought celebrities and bikers together to raise funds for charities.

The Black Hills Special Olympics is one of the charities to benefit from the ride’s contribution.

The ride starts at the Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel in Deadwood and travels to the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

The previous year’s funds provided athletic amenities to Rapid City.

The Rapid City Flame’s secretary, Monica Burgess said the recently installed Bocee Ball complex serves as an example of providing for the community.

”Part of the change that’s happening right now, in the overall community is we have more and more athletes who need services. For whatever reason that number is growing from year to year,” Burgess said.

