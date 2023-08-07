Sturgis Motorcycle ride for a good cause

Indigenous-led motorcycle event raises awareness and funds for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Medicine Wheel ride is a motorcycle ride hosted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives with the purpose of raising money for their cause and spreading awareness of an issue that they say isn’t talked about enough.

The ride runs from Bear Butte State Park to the Crazy Horse Memorial and one organizer says this location and activity give them a chance to be part of a space they feel they haven’t been included in.

“This is a space that we can reclaim as indigenous women and a space that’s largely male-dominated and dominant culture dominated and it’s a sacred space to many of our peoples and so this was a time for us to come together and start here,” said Prairie Rose Seminole, an organizer with the ride.

She says despite their best planning efforts, they are still surprised by the turnout at each event

“If we got a plan for 50 almost 200 show up if we plan for 100 almost 300 showed up so it’s just been incredible and to see the support here on this issue has just been heartwarming,” said Seminole.

For one organizer, this is very personal, she has relatives that went missing and says this ride has given her time to reflect on the loved ones she lost.

“The first year I Rode here I shed a couple tears riding through the Black Hills cause all I could think about was their hardships and struggles they probably were experiencing at that time when they were kidnapped and murdered so it’s really emotional... it’s an emotional ride for me,” said Lynette Kills Back, another organizer of the ride.

For those that didn’t catch it this year, The Medicine Wheel Ride will be back in South Dakota around this time next year.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash
The food vendors at the rally can really satisfy your appetite.
The Sturgis Rally isn’t just a biker’s paradise but a foodie’s dream

Latest News

During the Sturgis Rally clean up crews collect nearly 30 tons of garbage ever night.
When the party ends, the clean up begins
The Liberty Center YMCA reveals the Hero Fund.
The Liberty Center YMCA reveals its new Hero Fund
First rally weekend goes smoothly
New 23rd Adjutant General assumes command, pledges to lead South Dakota National Guard with...
New 23rd Adjutant General takes command, ready to lead South Dakota National Guard