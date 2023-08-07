Storms Tomorrow Afternoon, but Sunshine Finally Returns Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Rain showers and thunderstorms will taper off during the evening and we will gradually clear into the night. Mostly clear conditions stay around all night as we drop into the low 50s and 40s across the area. We start the day on Tuesday off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds begin to move in by lunch time. During the afternoon, thunderstorms begin to pop up, a few of which could be strong to severe. Those storms should be out of here completely into Wednesday morning where we will see sunny skies. Those sunny skies last all day. That sunshine has been few and far between with all of the showers we have been seeing. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the low 80s in some areas, while areas of the Hills will see temperatures hanging on to the upper 70s.

Thursday, the sunshine continues with temperatures in the 80s across much of the area. Sunshine will be present once again on Friday with temperatures climbing slightly higher into the low to mid 80s. Sunshine is going to be sticking around all weekend long, making for a perfect ending to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s across much of the region. Monday, we may flirt with the 90 degree mark with sunshine on tap to start the week out next week.

