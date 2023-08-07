Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rainy start to the rally has caused people to go from two wheels to four.

According to Saturday’s daily briefing, rally officials say more people are arriving in vehicles versus motorcycles, and law enforcement officials say the rain is causing more people to drive cautiously, and officially there have been two fatalities.

“You know, the rain has calmed people down a little bit were there not on the road as much, as far as speed as well, it kind of slows people down, A lot of people seem to be indoors the majority of the time, because of the heavy rain; we assume that’s going to change over the next few days,” said Meade County Sheriff Pat West

There have been 60 DUIs reported, and as the rally continues, there’ll be more updated information.

