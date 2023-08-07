New 23rd Adjutant General takes command, ready to lead South Dakota National Guard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another leadership chapter started for the South Dakota National Guard earlier on Saturday, August 5.

The 22nd Adjutant General officially retired, and the new 23rd Adjutant General is picking up the mantle, ready to lead the state’s National Guard.

“Renew my service to the soldiers and airmen of the South Dakota National Guard. They are incredible people,” said SDNG 23rd Adjutant General Mark Morrell.

As the new 23rd Adjutant General, Mark Morrell will now be responsible for a long list of duties such as strategic planning, leader assignment, recruiting, training, and public relations. He will also work closely with Governor Kristi Noem on the utilization of the national guard.

“A close advisor on all policy issues, but especially in how we utilize the national guard and then also how we deploy, whether it is overseas or here at home in an emergency situation,” explained South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

While all the duties of ensuring that the SDNG soldiers and airmen are ready for any state or federal mission are demanding, the honor of being able to do so pushes him forward.

“I’m truly honored. I never thought I would have the opportunity to serve at this level. It’s a big responsibility because there are just so many folks on the team,” said Morrell.

The team is comprised of nearly 4,000 South Dakota Air and Army National Guard men and women, along with over 1,000 federal and state employees.

“They’re ordinary citizens; they live in your community; they are you; you are them; but together, they do extraordinary things,” said Morrell.

The 22nd Adjutant General, Jeffrey Marlette, officially retired from the national guard after over 36 years of military service.

