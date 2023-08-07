The Liberty Center YMCA reveals its new Hero Fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Liberty Center YMCA in Box Elder has been open since November, but in its time since opening, they have noticed a lack of people joining. In order to incentivize a new wave of members, the Y created the Hero Fund. A program that sponsors veterans and their families in the area with YMCA membership for up to a year.

YMCA Hero Fund was created to provide active-duty military members and their families the opportunity to receive a sponsored membership to Liberty Center YMCA. The program will provide the military community the opportunity to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body through the Y.

In order to donate to the Hero Fund, you can head to the Liberty Center’s website, or this Saturday you can check out the fundraiser they are hosting at the Liberty Center.

The YMCA is hosting a Cornhole Tournament and Family Fun Day presented by Black Hills Energy. The fundraiser is free and open to the public but encourages donations to the Hero Fund.

One of the main attractions of the day will be the cornhole tournament and people can sign up online, in person, or through the Facebook page. The event will have strider bikes and a bouncy house for the kids and a day full of fitness challenges for all ages, such as pull-ups, free throws, and obstacle courses.

