Cooler than normal start to the week, but warmer toward week’s end.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Below normal temperatures continue early this week with an unseasonably cool airmass in place. Highs will only be in the 60s and lower 70s today, with more 70s on Tuesday.

A few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible today, with a better chance of thunderstorms in southwest South Dakota. More storms are possible Tuesday as a well-defined disturbance moves from Wyoming into Nebraska. A few strong storms will be possible Tuesday south of I-90.

An upper level ridge of high pressure builds out west later this week, bringing warmer and drier weather to our area. Near normal highs in the 80s return Wednesday and last through the weekend. A backdoor cold front could bring an isolated storm on Thursday.

